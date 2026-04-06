Reduction in gas prices goes into effect as reserves remain stable and consumption increases

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said today that Macedonia has stable reserves of fuel and that consumption has increased, from 1.5 to 2 million liters per day.

We have pressure at same border crossings, said Mickoski, as motorists from neighboring countries come to take advantage of the cheaper gas in Macedonia, but we have protected the living standards of our citizens and businesses. That Macedonia that used to be on its knees and was begging its neighbors is no more, now we have a Macedonia that helps others, that others come to to seek assistance, and that reflects stability and maturity in the region, said the Prime Minister.

A reduction in the gas prices goes into effect on Tuesday, after the import duty on gas was reduced by the Government.