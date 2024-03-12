Christopher Nolan’s monumental biographical film “Oppenheimer” has triumphed at the Oscars, securing seven prestigious awards.

The film, which delves into the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned theoretical physicist credited as the architect of the atomic bomb, was honored with the Best Picture accolade. Additionally, Irish actor Cillian Murphy clinched the award for Best Actor for his remarkable portrayal, while Nolan himself was recognized as the Best Director on Sunday.

Robert Downey Jr. received the distinction of Best Supporting Actor for his compelling performance as Lewis Strauss, the head of the Atomic Energy Commission. “Oppenheimer” was further commended for its outstanding editing, score, and cinematography.

In his acceptance speech for Best Director, Nolan expressed gratitude to his wife and the film’s producer, Emma Thomas, as well as to Murphy. He reflected on the evolution of cinema, stating, “Movies are just a little bit over 100 years old…We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think that I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me.”

Murphy, visibly moved, thanked his wife, artist Yvonne McGuinness, and described the filmmaking process as “the wildest, most creatively satisfying journey.” He dedicated his award to the peacemakers of the world, emphasizing the enduring relevance of Oppenheimer’s legacy.

Emma Stone claimed the title of Best Actress for her role in the surreal comedy “Poor Things,” despite facing a wardrobe malfunction on stage. Overwhelmed with emotion, she tearfully expressed gratitude to her family and dedicated her final thanks to her young daughter.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph was honored as Best Supporting Actress for her poignant portrayal in “The Holdovers,” while the highly anticipated showdown between “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” at the Oscars did not materialize as expected. “Barbie” received only one award for Best Original Song, leaving “Oppenheimer” to dominate the evening.

Martin Scorsese’s “Killers Of The Flower Moon” and Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” faced disappointment as they were largely overlooked by the Academy. However, “The Zone Of Interest” claimed the Best International Feature Oscar for the United Kingdom.

The awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, featured memorable performances and heartfelt tributes to the nominees. Ryan Gosling’s electrifying rendition of “I’m Just Ken,” joined by co-stars and accompanied by Guns N’ Roses star Slash, added to the evening’s excitement.