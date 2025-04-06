 Skip to main content
64 percent of all citizens and 82 percent of ethnic Macedonians don’t want to make concessions to Bulgaria

Macedonia

06.04.2025

A poll conducted by the IPIS Institute for Sitel TV found that 64 percent of the citizens believe that the ruling majority should not accept the Bulgarian demands for changes to the Constitution. The majority of citizens opted for this outcome even if it means delays to Macedonia’s opening of EU accession talks.

Among ethnic Macedonians, 82 percent hold this position, while among the Albanians, 56 percent support amending the Constitution and adding the Bulgarian minority in the Preamble. The poll showed that 45 percent of the citizens believe that the Government will come to an agreement with Bulgaria and open the accession talks – this is an increase of 3 percent compared to last year. On the other hand, 30 percent believe that the dispute will never be solved.

