Another evacuation flight from Dubai scheduled for Tuesday

Another flight carrying Macedonian citizens from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates back to Macedonia will take place on Tuesday.

The Macedonian Embassy in Abu Dhabi urged all citizens who have urgent need to evacuate to get in touch with the Embassy as soon as possible. The contacts are: +971 56 441 7532 and [email protected].

In the previous four flights organized by Macedonia, a total of 458 passengers were evacuated – over 370 of them Macedonian citizens and the rest citizens of countries in the region and Europe.