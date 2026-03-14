Archbishop Stefan leads service in memory of the victims of Kocani

A vigil took place in the St. George the Martyr church in Kocani, in memory of the 63 victims of the nightclub disaster that struck the city a year ago. Archbishop Stefan led the service, along with Bishop Ilarion of Bregalnica.

A year went by from the tragic night in which many Macedonian children perished. The time continues to flow, days turned into endless months and the tears keep flowing. The sorrow never ends, it remains deep in the hearts of the families of the victims, said Archbishop Stefan.