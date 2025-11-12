Kocani trial begins next week

State prosecutors and judge Daniela Dimovska announced that the trial in the disastrous Kocani nightclub fire will begin on November 19th. Two additional hearings are already scheduled for the next week and the court is expected to move fast with the trial.

A total of 35 individuals and three businesses are charged – this includes the last three mayors of Kocani and several former Government Economy Ministers. The trial will take place in the Idrizovo prison, near Skopje, in a specially prepared courtroom.