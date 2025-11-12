 Skip to main content
13.11.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 13 November 2025

Kocani trial begins next week

Macedonia

12.11.2025

State prosecutors and judge Daniela Dimovska announced that the trial in the disastrous Kocani nightclub fire will begin on November 19th. Two additional hearings are already scheduled for the next week and the court is expected to move fast with the trial.

A total of 35 individuals and three businesses are charged – this includes the last three mayors of Kocani and several former Government Economy Ministers. The trial will take place in the Idrizovo prison, near Skopje, in a specially prepared courtroom.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 11.11.2025
New Struga Mayor announces sale of luxury vehicle bought by his predecessor
World  | 10.11.2025
Orban: under Trump, the US will not put sanctions on Hungary
Macedonia  | 09.11.2025
Support Kocani distributes 10 million denars