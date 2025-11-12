 Skip to main content
13.11.2025
Thursday, 13 November 2025

Orban: Hungary will not implement the EU pact on migrants

World

12.11.2025

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned today that the European Union plans to begin its Migration Pact, that will push member states to distribute refugee claimants and asylum seekers across the EU.

Brussels gave the order. The Migration Pact is activated. I want to be clear once and for all: Hungary has a patriotic Government, and we will not implement this pact, said Orban.

Hungary is being fined a million EUR a day by the EU for its refusal to accept migrants, refugees and asylum seekers who are registered in other EU countries.

