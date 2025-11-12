 Skip to main content
Mayor Gjorgjievski approves construction of a major underground boulevard

12.11.2025

Newly elected Skopje Mayor Orce Gjorgjievski said that he signed the approval to begin construction of Skopje’s first underground boulevard – that is planned underneath the Diamond Mall.

This project will be a turning point for the inner center of the city, a capital investment that will reduce traffic and bring a new dynamic to the heart of the city, Gjorgjievski said.

The boulevard will include three roundabouts on its ends, connecting it to other major arteries. There will be six lanes under the ground, four for cars and two for buses, that will help move traffic in one of the most congested parts of the city.

