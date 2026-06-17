Mickoski in Strumica: it’s clear why so many in the opposition are afraid of elections

It is now clear why so many in the opposition are afraid when the talk of elections is mentioned, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during the celebration in Strumica to mark the 36th anniversary of the founding of VMRO-DPMNE. Mickoski has been hinting at early elections for a while, as his party dominates over SDSM and other potential rivals.

This evening we are gathered to show that Macedonia again has energy and hope. Macedonia again has vision, and a people that believe in themselves. The opposition believed that they were born to be in power. We, on the other hand, are determined to work and sacrifice ourselves for our people, our cause and fatherland, Mickoski said in the once SDSM stronghold that turned to VMRO in the last local elections.

The Prime Minister warned the corrupt officials that they will face justice. “There will be no deals made with our political opponents. Justice will come for all. The criminals should be afraid – they will be held accountable to the last one fo them”, Mickoski said, adding that VMRO inherited a country with a high level of corruption and many issues in the functioning of the judiciary.

Mickoski also sent out a warning to officials from VMRO-DPMNE – he warned them that there are reports that some of them have gone distant from the voters. “I will not accept from any official that they are tired. If you are tired, the decent thing is to leave”, said Mickoski, who announced that the Government will go through a reconstruction soon.