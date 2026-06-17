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18.06.2026
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Thursday, 18 June 2026

VMRO will not support solutions that can be harmful for the national interest

Macedonia

17.06.2026

The dispute with Bulgaria is inherited from the previous Government, as a problem that came out of its policies, said Prime Minister and VMRO leader Hristijan Mickoski during the celebration of the 36th anniversary of the founding of VMRO-DPMNE in Strumica.

There are two different positions around this issue. SDSM is in favor of amending the Constitution and including the Bulgarians in it without any guarantees for our national identity and for the European perspective of our country. The position of VMRO-DPMNE is that constitutional changes can only happen if there are clear guarantees for the European path, and that this will be the last concession on the Macedonian side. The choice is simple and clear. VMRO-DPMNE will not support solutions that can be harmful for the national interests, said Mickoski.

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