Nikoloski: Macedonia needs to join the Three Seas initiative

Macedonia needs to join the Three Seas initiative, that is a geo-strategical condition for economic prosperity and the security architecture in South-Eastern Europe, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski at a round table hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

A sequence of events, including my visit to Washington, the strategic dialogue that is taking place in Washington right now, the visit that the Finance Minister will pay to DC, it all says that we are trying to set ourselves as strategic partners of the US in the region. Add to this the strategic partnership agreement we concluded last May in London with the United Kingdom, and the strategic partnership agreemen we signed last July with Hungary, and the matters are clear. The worst thing a country can do is to fail to keep up with the new developments, said Nikoloski.

The initiative includes developing infrastructure in the countries between the Baltic, Black Sea and the Adriatic, and includes countries from Poland to Greece. Nikoloski pointed out that Macedonia is developing its two main corridors, the north-south Corridor 10 and the east-west Corridor 8, that will include a fast railroad line along Corridor 10 and new highways and railroads.

Add to this the gas inter-connector which we are building with Greece, that should be the source of five alternative gas networks, the LNG agreement signed with the US yesterday, and the plans to build an inter-connector with Serbia, it all tells us that we are quietly building an alternative to the Turkish Stream or the South Stream, said Nikoloski.