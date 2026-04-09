Ohrid – Kicevo highway will be completed with domestic funding

Macedonia will complete the funding of the Kicevo – Ohrid highway on its own, after the Chinese Exim bank stopped servicing the long struggling project. Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski acknowledged today that his is a “small difficulty” in the finalization of the highway, but that it is being overcome.

A union of domestic banks was formed and they offered exceptioanlly favorable terms. These funds will be used to finalize the funding, and the last section of the highway will be made functional, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that he is exceptionally satisfied with the work on the ground, where the difficult, erosion prone sections are being overcome with concrete galleries.