Trump heaps criticism on NATO before meeting with its Secretary General

US President Donald Trump meets with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte today, in a meeting that could raise the prospect of the US leaving NATO or imposing some sort of punishment on its allies that were not supportive during the Iran war.

NATO WASN’T THERE WHEN WE NEEDED THEM, AND THEY WON’T BE THERE IF WE NEED THEM AGAIN. REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, POORLY RUN, PIECE OF ICE!!!, said President Trump, in all caps, in a social media message before the meeting. “They were tested and they failed”, Trump added in a subsequent message, while his press secretary Karoline Leavitt warned that NATO “turned its back on the American people, while it was the American people who were funding their defense”.

Trump also shared a video of Rutte, in which the Secretary General continues to lavish praise on him, for making the world safer with the war on Iran and degrading Iranian capabilities.