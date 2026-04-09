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10.04.2026
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Friday, 10 April 2026

Mickoski: Macedonia is managing the crisis well

Economy

09.04.2026

Despite the historic crisis, Macedonia is managing it well and the Government continues to follow the oil prices daily, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

Yesterday we saw the oil prices go down by about 20 dollars per barrel. The price is still much higher than the pre-crisis prices, but it’s no longer at the 120 dollars level. We continue to subsidize the gas sales with a reduced VAT rate from 18 to 10 percent, and with the reduction of the import duty by 4 denars per liter of diesel and 2 denars per liter of gas. Challenges remain, but what the citizens and the businesses need to know is that we have sufficient quantities of diesel and other fuels, including the supplies coming through the pipeline to the port of Solun. We have no announcements of interruptions in the supply, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

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