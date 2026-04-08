Macedonia concludes its second strategic dialogue with the US

Macedonia and the United States today concluded the second session of the strategic dialogue between the countries. Foreign Minister Timco Mucunski said that Macedonia discussed investments in rare earth materials, the possibility to purchase natural gas from the US and a more relaxed US visa policy toward Macedonia.

The joint statement issued after the dialogue emphasizes strengthened cooperation in key areas, including energy and the economy, defense and security within NATO, as well as cyber and digital resilience. Special emphasis is placed on energy diversification and increasing the security of natural gas supply, as well as on improving the investment climate and trade relations.

The two countries confirm their joint commitment to strengthening defense capacities and contributions within NATO, as well as to supporting Ukraine. At the same time, concrete activities are envisaged to improve cybersecurity, through technical assistance, assessment of critical infrastructure and strengthening institutional capacities – the Ministry announced.

Mucunski said that Macedonia initiated inclusion into the Global Entry program, that will mean that Macedonian citizens who already have a US visa will be able to register online, cutting waiting times at the border. Regarding the possibility of broader visa waiver, the Foreign Minister said that this would be initiated through a working group that will eventually include US representatives, but cautioned that the process will take years and will cover tourism and business visas – not immigrant visas.

Regarding the rare earth program, US companies will invest in an antimony mine near Kriva Palanka. The ore will then be smelted in the US.