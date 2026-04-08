France: Ambassador Nikolov had a lecture at Sciences Po

Doctor Igor Nikolov, Macedonia’s Ambassador to France, and professor Igor Srbinoski, held a lecture today at Sciences Po, one of the most prestigious political science institutions, as part of the Universite Catholique de l’Ouest in Angers.

The visit was initiated by Rector prof. Laurent Peridy and the professors Brad Safarik and Olivier Landron. Doctor Nikolov spoke on the Geopolitical Dynamics and Investment Opportunities, while professor Srbinoski discussed the status of diplomats according to the Vienna conventions.

During his visit to Sciences Po, Ambassador Nikolov met with students who attend the university through the Erasmus+ program.