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08.04.2026
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Wednesday, 8 April 2026

Strumica police dismantles a drug gang

Macedonia

08.04.2026

Seven members of a drug trafficking group were arrested, announced Aleksandar Janev, head of the uniformed police bureau. The arrests were conducted in Strumica, Skopje and Stip and the police seized drug,s weapons, seven vehicles and phones, as well as cash.

Several of the strongholds of the underworlds are now behind bars. This criminal group has operated in Strumica for two to three decades and no-one has attempted to stand in its path. It’s the same in other cities as well, said Janev, who announced that the police will show no tolerance to such groups who operate in other places in Macedonia.

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