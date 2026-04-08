US and Iran agree to a ceasefire

The world breathed a sigh of relief after the US and Iran concluded a ceasefire.

The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change! There will be no enrichmente of Uranium and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B-2 Bombers) Nuclear “Dust”, said President Trump, adding that 15 points of the ceasefire have been agreed with Iran.

Oil prices dropped below 100 dollars per barrel after the news broke, especially as it came on a day when Trump was threatening to go so far as to destroy the Iranian civilization. An intervention by Pakistan, which sent out a call for ceasefire, was used to step down from the threat of massive American attacks on Iran.

Still, Israel continued its operation in Lebanon, with severe bombing of Beirut and smaller towns, while Iran demands that Lebanon is also covered by the ceasefire agreement. Israel and the UAE also carried out attacks on Iran, which responded with attacks on several Arab countries.