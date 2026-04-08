Vance blasts Zelensky for his threats against Orban

US Vice President J.D. Vance strongly rebuked Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, for his recent threats aimed at Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. As the relations between the two countries continue to deteriorate, Zelensky threatened to send some of his armed forces to Orban’s private residence.

I wasn’t even aware that Zelensky had said that he was going to send soldiers to the Prime Minister’s private residence until yesterday. Victor actually told me that and I went and looked it up. I almost couldn’t believe it’s true, but it’s true. That’s completely scandalous. You should never have a foreign head of government or a foreign head of state threatening the head of government of an allied nation. It’s preposterous. It’s unacceptable, said Vice President Vance during his remarks today at the MCC center in Budapest.

Vance added that during his visit to Budapest, Prime Minister Orban very clearly explained the situation in Ukraine, including the views and positions of Ukraine and Russia in the conflict. The Vice President praised Orban for workign to end the conflict, adding that many European leaders are not working toward that goal.