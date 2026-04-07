Macedonia conducts strategic dialogue with the US

A high level strategic dialogue between Macedonia and the United States is taking place in Washington today. A delegation of the MAcedonian Government that includes Foreign Minister Mucunski, Interior Minister Toskovski, Defense Minister Misajlovski, Energy Minister Bozinovska and Digitalization Minister Andonovski is meeting US counterparts led by Assistant Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

The meetings are held at an exceptionally high level and will cover digital transformation, artificial intelligence, bilateral support, energy, the infrastructure we are building and strongly investing in, the defense industry. We will also promote the investment in a significant production facility in the village of Luke near Kriva Palanka, where the very rare mineral antimony will be mined and smelted in Oklahoma, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski today.

From DC, Defense Minister Misajlovski said that the Macedonian Army is currently implementing 16 acquisition projects from the US with the help of grants and loans, and is conducting numerous training activities with the US military. Misajlovski said that Macedonia plans to reach 3.5 percent of GDP spending in defense and 1.5 percent in security related activities by 2035. Digital Trasformation Minister Stefan Andonovski, in a statement, said that the talks in Washington are aimed at developing advanced cyber abilities and strengthening key systems in the country.