Mickoski: we stopped the inflation from doubling

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that the steps to reduce fuel taxes and import duties have prevented the inflation from doubling from the level of 4.5 to 5 percent that was estimated in March.

With the corrections and these initial measures to reduce the VAT tax and the import levy we cut in half the possibility of spiking inflation. There will be an increase, it was visible in the second half of March. We are making analysis and we will make decisions on how to proceed in the future, said the Prime Minister.

Mickoski said that future steps will more likely be aimed at vulnerable groups of citizens and on specific staple products.