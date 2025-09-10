Nikoloski: we will get to the bottom of the ANB spying scandal

We will get to the bottom of the latest scandal with wiretapping and surveillance of political opponents that was done by the ANB service over the past years, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

We are dealing with installations in the public life, in the universities, in the media, in business, and in at least one political party. Once you see the entire context, you realize the enormity of the battle ahead of us, Nikoloski said.

In an interview, Nikoloski said that the ANB was not engaged in fighting terorism or other security challenges, but was instead following then opposition leader – current Prime Minister Mickoski.

Now that they were caught in the act, they are trying to turn the entire criminal process in a reality show. Instead of discussing the surveillance of the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister, instead of discussing whether ANB prepared false reports to their partner services, they want us to discuss whether there were reports of private conversations in these documents, of private arguments and so on. They want to turn the process into a show, to have the public discuss personal lives of officials instead of talking about the undermining of our democracy, Nikoloski said, calling on the state prosecutors to act and investigate the abuse of the ANB.