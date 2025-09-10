VMRO announces the final batch of its mayoral candidates, as the party expects a convincing victory over SDSM

VMRO-DPMNE today announced the final half a dozen mayoral candidates for the local elections, as Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski again said that his party will score a major victory.

In Kisela Voda, where Mayor Orce Gjorgjieski is running for Mayor of Skopje, the ruling party’s candidate will be member of Parliament Beti Stamenkovska – Trajkovska. And in Kocani, which suffered a horrific disaster with the nightclub fire in March, a non-partisan candidate doctor Vlatko Grozdanov will receive the support from VMRO.

I expect a convincing victory, based on the prior work. We had a year with no scandals in the local administration, with many outstanding debts of the cties being paid back, many new infrastructure projects and a new approach to the problems and solutions. I know we can’t solve all the problems, but we try to solve as many as possible and we never forget what we promised, Mickoski said in a Deutsche Welle interview.