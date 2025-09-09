Parliament Commission will review reports of abuses in the ANB security service

The Parliament Oversight Commission tasked with monitoring the work of the security services will meet on Wednesday at 10h, to discuss the report showing that the ANB service was used to spy on now Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and on journalists critical toward the Zaev regime.

After attempts to postpone the session, DUI party aligned member of Parliament Skender Rexhepi will chair the session of the Commission.

Bojan Hristovski, head of ANB under whose management the work of the previous management was put under review, said that all evidence was submitted to the office of state prosecutors, which is now urged to act and investigate the allegations that Mickoski was placed under surveillance while he was opposition leader.