Nikoloski: work on the fast Corridor 10 railroad line is proceeding excellent

In an interview, Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski said that the preparations for construction of the fast railroad track along the north-south Corridor 10 are going excellent.

The route is already selected and now we are working on the necessary geological research and studies, as well as on the pre-projection. That is all in the deadline of a year that we set last year. All this work will be completed within the deadline, in the course of the summer, and afterwards we can sign the agreement with the financier and work on the ground will follow. The deadline remains the same – by the end of 2031, said Nikoloski.

This railroad is going to be built as part of the strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom, which will provide technical expertise and assist in securing the funding.