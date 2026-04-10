Misajlovski discussed military cooperation with the US with director Miller

Defense Minister Vladimir Misajlovski met today in Washington with Michael Miller, director of the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

We are investing in our defense capacities and that remains our top priority. In the coming period we will sign new procurement agreements that will modernize and strengthen the capacities of our arm. We maintain strong cooperation with our strategic partner – the United States – with a clear determination to further advance the defense sector, said Misajlovski.

Yesterday, Minister Misajlovski met with the US Assistant Secretary of War for international matters Daniel Zimmerman.