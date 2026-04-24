Siljanovska congratulated Radev on his election victory

President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova spoke with Bulgarian politician Rumen Radev who is expected to form the next Government after comfortably winning the general elections.

I congratulated him through a message and he called me back. I wished him success and expressed my assurance that he will deliver stable governance after he was recognized by the Bulgarian people, the Bulgarian citizens that he can offer that, said President Siljanovska.

The President added that a stable Government is Bulgaria is also important to Macedonia because “we will have who to talk to”. Siljanovska said that she hopes that the next Bulgarian Government will have a friendly attitude toward Macedonia.