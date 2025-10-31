“These were the most democratic elections in recent history”

These has been the most transparent and fair elections in our recent history, sai Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, after SDSM leader Venko Filipce closed the local elections campaign by complaining about alleged intimidation of voters.

The fact that some politicians have Freudian issues and project what they used to do on their political opponents, is not good and will not bring them political points, said Mickoski, who urged the opposition to submit any specific allegations they may have to him directly. “But, I can responsibly say that not only there is no evidence of such actions, but we had elections in which the Macedonian citizens but also the Government showed a level of maturity, and the elections were conducted in a peaceful and most democratic atmosphere”.