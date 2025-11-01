Over 3,000 citizens who registered to vote at home and prisoners took part in early voting

Voting in the second round of local elections took place today, for the citizens who registered to vote at home due to illness, and for the prisoners. Eligible to vote were citizens in 32 municipalities and the city of Skopje who hold second round mayoral elections – due to the fact that no candidate won the necessary majority in the first round.

A total of 4,826 citizens registered to vote at home. By 16h, 2,762 of them had voted. Additionally, in 14 prisons and correctional facilities, 380 persons voted by 16h, out of the 1,256 that are eligible.

On Sunday, polling stations will open at 7h in the morning, and will remain open until 19h. A little over a million citizens are eligible to vote.