The Skopje-based Criminal Court has rejected the appeal submitted by Artan Grubi’s defense against his 30-day detention.

On December 17, the Criminal Court ordered a thirty-day detention order for former First Deputy Prime Minister Artan Grubi and former head of State Lottery, Perparim Bajrami, who are inaccessible to law enforcement authorities. They are related to the investigation into abuse of official position, bribery and abuse of the public call procedure in the State Lottery case.

Grubi is on the run after being charged with corruption and abuse of office. Initial reports indicated that he fled to Kosovo, but later claims emerged that he is in Albania. Bajrami is also on the run, and the Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued an international arrest warrant for both.

Additionally, criminal charges have been filed against the police officer who allowed Grubi to cross the border.