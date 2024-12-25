President Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova made her annual address to Parliament today, in which she focused on Macedonia’s stalled EU integration process.

The Balkans is a natural part of Europe, in its geography, history and culture. The European idea is supported by all political parties and citizens in the region. EU membership would be a strong motivating factor for democratic change in the region, that would ensure lasting reduction of threats of destabilization from frustrated nationalists. We must not allow that instead of focusing on the strategic goals and the challenges of the reforms, our energy and time are focused on history, said President Siljanovska. She directly addressed Bulgaria, which is blocking Macedonia’s EU accession, by pointing out that, as it calls for respect of the 2017 Zaev – Borisov treaty, it does not include any article about the current main Bulgarian demand – the changing of the Macedonian Constitution.

President Siljanovska also discussed the on-going fight against corruption in Macedonia. “That is the most important battle of this Government. And we are not alone in this fight, we have the trust of the Macedonian citizens, and the support of our strategic partners, including by the expansion of the US black list. Now it is up to the relevant Macedonian institutions. The citizens expect specific results and are seeing them now. No-one can be untouchable, or above the law, President Siljanovska said, adding that the only way to ensure that the young people remain in Macedonia is if they are assured that this is a land of laws.