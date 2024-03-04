Bedri Zekiri, one of the leaders of the “Baron” drug group, was last year on the list of pardoned persons by President Stevo Pendarovski. Zekiri’s Baron drug group is in the center of attention these days after Zelkif Tusha was killed in Blace, Skopje. Zelkif is the father of Ganif, who is suspected of having killed Orhan Bajrami-Oki from the opposing Grcec/Dukandzik clan in Greece. As a revenge, last week the “Baron” coffee bar in Chair, which is a meeting place of this criminal group, burned down. The show “Code” announced that the pardoned Zekiri even changed his last name. Previously, his last name was Berisha.