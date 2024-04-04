The women’s national handball team defeated Azerbaijan 37:22 on Wednesday to earn second place in the qualifying group and a trip to the European Championships this year.

In the other game of the group, Spain maintained its winning streak by defeating Lithuania 34:20. With one round of matches remaining, Spain leads the standings with a maximum of 10 points, followed by North Macedonia with 6. Lithuania and Azerbaijan each have two points.

From November 28 to December 15, Austria, Switzerland, and Hungary will host the European Championships