At the Emirates Stadium in London, Arsenal claimed a 2-0 victory over Luton in the Premier League. Mikel Arteta’s team secured the win with Odegaard’s goal in the 24th minute and Hashioka’s own goal just before halftime (44′).

Meanwhile, the match between Brentford and Brighton ended in a goalless draw (0-0). In another game, Manchester City lived up to their favorite status at home against Aston Villa, winning 4-1. Rodri gave City the lead in the 11th minute, but Villa equalized through Duran in the 20th minute. However, just before halftime, Foden restored City’s lead with a goal.

In the second half, Foden continued to shine, scoring two more goals in the 62nd and 69th minutes to complete his hat-trick.

The race for the championship title remains intense, with Arsenal leading the table with 68 points. Manchester City is in third place with 67 points, level with second-placed Liverpool, who have a game in hand. Liverpool, managed by Jürgen Klopp, will face Sheffield United at “Anfield” on Thursday at 20:30.