Israel waited Monday for Hamas’ official response to the latest hostage release and Gaza cease-fire proposal days after Egypt tabled a three-phase proposal.

Israel has so far refrained from making any official statements on the current outline. Ynet reported over the weekend that Israeli input largely helped shape the possible deal. After reports that Israel would send a mid-level negotiating team of Israeli military, Mossad and Shin Bet representatives back to Cairo on Tuesday in the event of positive momentum, Israel’s Channel 13 reported Monday that the delegation would indeed head to Cairo the following day.

Citing unnamed Israeli officials on Monday, the New York Times confirmed reports that the deal on the table will see the release of 33 hostages in the first stage, down from Israel’s previous demand of 40. The 33 released will include women, female soldiers, elderly hostages and people injured or ill, including physically and mentally. According to the newspaper, Israel’s shift owed to new information on how many hostages have died in captivity.

Speaking at the special meeting of the World Economic Forum held in Riyadh Monday, British Foreign Minister David Cameron said that the current proposal put to Hamas includes a 40-day cease-fire and the release of “potentially thousands” of Palestinian prisoners incarcerated in Israel in exchange for the release of hostages. “I hope Hamas do take this deal and frankly, all the pressure in the world and all the eyes in the world should be on them today saying, ‘take that deal,'” he said. Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is currently in Riyadh and set to travel to Israel and Jordan on Wednesday, called on the Hamas leadership to accept the proposal, describing it as “extraordinarily generous.”

Meanwhile, Egypt, which has in recent weeks emerged as the key mediator after Qatar said it was “reassessing” its role as interlocutor between Israel and Hamas, has expressed some optimism. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, also currently in Riyadh, said on Monday, “We are hopeful the proposal has taken into account the positions of both sides, has tried to extract moderation from both sides, and we are waiting to have a final decision.”

Shoukry added, “There are factors that will have impact on both sides … but I hope that all will rise to the occasion and recognize that we cannot have the situation of continuing loss of life.”