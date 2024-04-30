A man wielding a sword went on the attack in London early Tuesday, killing a 14-year-old boy and injuring at least four others, including two cops, after first driving a van into a house, according to authorities.

Shocking images show the unidentified suspect in a yellow hoodie holding the terrifying-looking weapon around 7 a.m. while walking through a street near Hainault Tube station in north-east London.The first people stabbed were at a house where the suspect crashed his van into, according to cops, who did not elaborate on whether the property or its occupants were deliberately targeted.

The suspect “went on to attack other members of the public and two police officers,” said a rep for the police force.

Stuart Bell, the chief superintendent of London’s Metropolitan Police, later announced “with great sadness” that a 14-year-old boy had died from his injuries.

“He was taken to hospital after being stabbed and sadly died a short while after,” Bell said, sending thoughts to the boy’s family “at this unimaginably difficult time.”

“The events of this morning are truly horrific and I cannot begin to imagine how all those affected must be feeling.”

The other four people stabbed, including two cops, are in local hospitals but “thankfully their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” Bell said.

A 36-year-old man was Tased and arrested at the scene, police said without identifying him. “We are not looking for more suspects,’’ Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said. ”This incident does not appear to be terror-related.”

The top cop acknowledged the shock and alarm” the attacks sparked, saying: “This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “absolutely devastated” by the attack, while stating that additional cops will patrol the area.