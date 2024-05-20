Today, the police arrested a judge from the Supreme Court due to the existence of grounds for suspicion of the crime of “receiving a reward for illegal influence”.

As informed by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the judge is deprived of his liberty on the spot during the execution of the crime.

The Ministry of the Interior adds that they are waiting for further instructions from the competent public prosecutor.

According to the latest information, it is about a judge with the initials NG, who was caught with 10,000 euros.

The arrested judge has the right to invoke judicial immunity, which is decided by the Judicial Council at a session of the Council with a majority of votes from the total number of members with the right to vote.

The Judicial Council for MIA informed that they have not received any information so far.