Julian Assange is poised to face the next phase of his legal struggle against extradition to the US at the High Court.

The WikiLeaks founder is wanted in the US for an alleged conspiracy to obtain and release national defense information following the publication of hundreds of thousands of leaked documents related to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

During a two-day hearing in February, Assange’s lawyers requested permission to challenge a judge’s decision to dismiss most of his case aimed at preventing his extradition.

In March, Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr. Justice Johnson rejected the majority of Assange’s legal arguments. However, they stated that he could appeal on three grounds if the US provided certain assurances.

These assurances are that Assange would be protected by the First Amendment, which safeguards freedom of speech in the US, that he would not be “prejudiced at trial” due to his nationality, and that the death penalty would not be imposed.

Last month, the two judges confirmed that the US had given such an assurance and scheduled Monday’s hearing, where lawyers for both the US and Assange are expected to present their arguments regarding these assurances.

If the judges find the assurances satisfactory, Assange’s bid for a final UK appeal is likely to be denied, leading to his extradition. If the assurances are deemed unsatisfactory, Assange will be permitted to pursue his High Court appeal.

The hearing before Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr. Justice Johnson will commence at 10:30 am on Monday.