In seven polling stations in electoral units 5 and 6, sick and infirm persons, as well as prisoners, are voting today before tomorrow’s re-voting for the parliamentary elections in seven polling stations.

Re-voting will be conducted at polling stations 2101 in Želino, 1194 in Krushevo, 1202 also in Krushevo, 1272 in Ohrid, 1470 in Dolneni, 1470/1 also in Dolneni, as well as in 1844 in Struga.

A total of 4521 voters have the right to vote in these polling stations. In polling station 2101 in Želino, 993 voters have the right to vote, in polling station 1194 in Kruševo, 470 voters have the right to vote, in 1202 also in Kruševo 298, in 1272 in Ohrid 712, in Dolneni in the polling station 1470 – 659, while in 1470/1 – 634 and in polling station 1844 in Struga 755 voters.

Today, sick and infirm persons, persons serving prison terms, as well as persons placed in out-of-family care homes are voting. Four sick and infirm persons are registered to vote in polling station 2101 in Želino, 20 in polling station 1194 in Krushevo, eight in 1202 in Krushevo, two in 1272 in Ohrid, seven in polling station 1470 in Dolneni, two in 1470/1 same in Dolneni and four sick and infirm in the polling station 1844 in Struga.

A total of five people who are serving a prison sentence can vote in the prisons in Prilep and Skopje, and two people will be able to vote in the nursing homes in Bitola and Karposh.

Due to the repetition of voting for the 2024 Parliamentary Elections in seven polling stations in Electoral Units 5 and 6, the Agency for Audio and Audiovisual Media Services yesterday informed the national broadcasters and the broadcasters broadcasting in the area of Ohrid, Krushevo, Struga, Dolneni and Zelino that for they are subject to the obligations for the election silence, which started from tonight at midnight and will last until 19:00 on May 22, 2024.