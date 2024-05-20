I am thinking of running for president of the SDSM, but I will make the final decision after the procedure is started, said the current Minister of Defense Slavjanka Petrovska for “Focus”.

She says that she is seriously considering joining the race for a new party leader, after Dimitar Kovacevski announced internal party elections after the debacle experienced by SDSM in the presidential and parliamentary elections.

In addition to her, as written in the latest issue of the weekly “Focus”, Zoran Zaev, Stevo Pendarovski, Oliver Spasovski, Venko Filipche are also mentioned as possible presidential candidates of SDSM…