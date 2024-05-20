Tickets for the match are available for MKD 200 through the MKTickets sales network. On Wednesday at 19:00 at the National Arena “Todor Proeski” in Skopje, Tikvesh and Voska Sport will compete in the 31st final of the Macedonian Football Cup.

For the first time, both teams are making their debut in a title match. This final also offers Tikvesh and Voska Sport their first opportunity to qualify for the Conference League through this match.

The Macedonian Cup final promises to be a special event, with the battle for the cup undoubtedly being a spectacle. Tikvesh and Voska Sport have deservedly reached the finals, showcasing their quality and overcoming all obstacles in the competition. Now, they will fight not only for the cup but also for a chance to play in Europe.