Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot has claimed Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to be his most influential friend in football.The pair are gearing up to represent their country in the European Championships this summer. Previously, they’ve played together for the Red Devils, apart from sharing the pitch for Portugal.

In all, the duo have played 54 matches with one another for club and country combined, managing one joint goal contribution in the process.

Speaking about Ronaldo in an interview with FourFourTwo, the right-back said: