Juventus staged a remarkable comeback from 3-0 down in the last 15 minutes to secure a 3-3 draw against top-four rivals Bologna in Paolo Montero’s debut as interim manager.

Montero, previously in charge of the under-19 team, stepped up to lead the first team for the final two games of the Serie A season following Massimiliano Allegri’s dismissal after the Coppa Italia final controversy.

The Bianconeri got off to a slow start at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara, with Riccardo Calafiori putting Bologna ahead just two minutes in. Santiago Castro’s header quickly doubled the lead, and Calafiori added his second just before the hour mark, making it 3-0.

Federico Chiesa appeared to have scored a late consolation goal with 14 minutes remaining. However, Arkadiusz Milik’s deflected free-kick reignited Juventus’s hopes, and Kenan Yildiz netted a dramatic equalizer in the final moments, prompting wild celebrations from Montero on the touchline.

Bologna, in third place, remains ahead of fourth-placed Juventus on goal difference with one match left, while Atalanta is two points behind with a game in hand.

Earlier on Monday, Verona secured their Serie A status with a 2-1 victory at bottom club Salernitana. Tomas Suslov opened the scoring for the visitors after 22 minutes, and Michael Folorunsho added a second in first-half stoppage-time before Salernitana pulled one back through Giulio Maggiore.

Verona’s win moves them up to 13th, four points clear of the relegation zone, easing the pressure ahead of their final home match of the season against champions Inter.