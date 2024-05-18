VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski and the party leadership met with members of the Macedonia 2025 organization, that brings together businessmen with Macedonian origin from all over the world.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed enhancing the economic development of Macedonia, and the transformation of the country, which the incoming Prime Minister Mickoski believes is one of the top priorities of the future Government. Mickoski announced predictable business regulations, a favorable and efficient tax collection system and a full digitalization of services, that should all help transform Macedonia’s economy.