The retail price of EUROSUPER BS-95 gasoline decreases by 1.50 denars from midnight, and of EUROSUPER BS-98, EURODIESEL (D-E V) and Extra light household oil (EL-1) by 1.00 denars. per liter, the Energy Regulatory Commission announced.

The new price of EUROSUPER BS 95 will be MKD 83.00, EUROSUPER BS – 98 will be sold for MKD 85.50, EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) for MKD 73.00, and Extra Light 1 (EL-1) for MKD 72. 50 denars per liter.

M-1 NS fuel is cheaper by 0.306 denars and one kilogram will cost 42.629 denars.