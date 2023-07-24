The prices of EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 are set to rise by Mden 1 as of Monday midnight, while the prices of EURODIESEL and extra light household oil remain unchanged, said the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC).

Based on the ERC’s latest decision, EUROSUPER BS-95 will be sold at MKD 82,5 per liter, while EUROSUPER BS-98 at MKD 84,5 per liter. The price of EURO DIESEL remains at MKD 72,5 per liter, while extra light household oil will continue to cost MKD71,5 per liter.

The retail price of Mazut M-1 is being reduced by MKD 0,293 per kilogram and will now stand at MKD 41,001 per kilogram.