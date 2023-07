The average salary increased to 36,465 denars (about 600 EUR) in May 2023, an increase of 16 percent compared to the same period last year.

Salaries rose the most in the areas of services (25.5% increase), scientific and technical occupations (21.4%) and finances (18.8%). Macedonia is also hit by a significant inflation and despite the increase is salaries, real incomes are seen as stagnating.