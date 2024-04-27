The elections on May 8 will decide whether this criminal government will be defeated and the same gang will face responsibility, or will continue to steal and sell. And when Spasovski has already decided to make capital with the events of April 27, then let him answer the simple question: Who benefited the most from the events of April 27? who called the constitutional defenders thugs.
Spasovski, and who used the most from April 27?
Macedonia News
