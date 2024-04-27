Party leaders will present their electoral platforms on Saturday at rallies and meetings with voters across the nation, along with list principals and presidential candidates who made it to the second round.

In addition to the municipality of Mavrovo-Rostushe, residents of Ohrid and the Struga-Ohrid region will meet with presidential candidate Stevo Pendarovski.

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, the presidential candidate for the VMRO-DPMNE, will address the people of Kochani, Zrnovci, Vinica, and Cheshinovo-Obleshevo about her program.

The mayor of Plasnica and the people of Kichevo will meet with Ali Ahmeti, the leader of the DUI.