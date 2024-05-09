I can say that in the first 100 days we have a very ambitious agenda for which we were already preparing, but we did not want to exploit it in the campaign. Today, when everything is finished, I can say that a serious foreign investment has already been completed, which was started in the field of energy, without special laws, without a guaranteed purchase price, without incentives, which would range from 400 to 500 million euros. and which will produce somewhere around 1 terawatt hours of electricity per year, which will happen in Macedonia. And that will be announced in the first 100 days, says Hristijan Mickoski, president of VMRO-DPMNE, in tonight’s guest appearance on the show Samo interview on Channel 5 television.

Mickoski emphasized that they will also bring two other foreign investments, for which he said the condition is that the current director of TIRZ and incoming president of SDSM, Jovan Despotovski, leaves, because as he said, they have had a really bad experience with him coming to invest in Macedonia which are also quite attractive as investments. Mickoski added that in the second half of July we should do the rebalancing, somewhere in the first half of September we should start the project of decentralization of financial resources and investments in the municipalities of 250 million euros.